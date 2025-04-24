The Ineos Grenadier channels the soul of the original Land Rover Defender.
Picture: SUPPLIED
1. Pub crawl 4x4
Jim Ratcliffe, part owner of Manchester United and one of the richest men in Britain, built the rugged Grenadier 4x4, now seen on South African roads, because he believed his beloved Land Rover Defender had gone soft. He named the project after his favourite pub in London’s posh Belgravia suburb. According to AutoTrader, Grenadiers sell for between R1,249,900 and R2,075,950 in South Africa.
2. Spanish top in South Africa
Spanish is the most popular second language being learnt in South Africa on the free teaching app Duolingo. The app says in its most recent report that English remains the most popular second language, with it being used across 134 countries. Spanish is second on the list, with people in 33 countries learning through the app, and French is third, with people in 16 countries using it. In South Africa, French is also second to Spanish.
3. Trump sex tariff
Dame, a US sexual wellness brand that makes adult toys and personal care products, has implemented a $5 “Trump tariff surcharge” on its products. “Due to the latest round of tariffs affecting goods made in China (and other countries), our cost to make products just went up. A lot. Like many other companies, we’re adding a $5 surcharge to help cover these increased costs. We wanted to be transparent with you, rather than quietly inflating prices,” the company said.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: From tough rides to trending tongues — and Trump tariffs
Why a billionaire built a brawny 4x4, Spanish leads Duolingo, and a US brand adds a Trump surcharge
1. Pub crawl 4x4
Jim Ratcliffe, part owner of Manchester United and one of the richest men in Britain, built the rugged Grenadier 4x4, now seen on South African roads, because he believed his beloved Land Rover Defender had gone soft. He named the project after his favourite pub in London’s posh Belgravia suburb. According to AutoTrader, Grenadiers sell for between R1,249,900 and R2,075,950 in South Africa.
2. Spanish top in South Africa
Spanish is the most popular second language being learnt in South Africa on the free teaching app Duolingo. The app says in its most recent report that English remains the most popular second language, with it being used across 134 countries. Spanish is second on the list, with people in 33 countries learning through the app, and French is third, with people in 16 countries using it. In South Africa, French is also second to Spanish.
3. Trump sex tariff
Dame, a US sexual wellness brand that makes adult toys and personal care products, has implemented a $5 “Trump tariff surcharge” on its products. “Due to the latest round of tariffs affecting goods made in China (and other countries), our cost to make products just went up. A lot. Like many other companies, we’re adding a $5 surcharge to help cover these increased costs. We wanted to be transparent with you, rather than quietly inflating prices,” the company said.
ALSO READ
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Is it the end of the road for London’s black cabs?
DINNER PARTY INTEL: From happiness rankings to spies and presidents
DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa’s promising nut harvest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.