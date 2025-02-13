News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Heart of darkness

The UN says about 3,000 people died in the recent fighting in the eastern DRC

13 February 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A view shows the remains of a vehicle hit during the fighting that led to the fall of Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, February 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ARELEET BASHIZI
A view shows the remains of a vehicle hit during the fighting that led to the fall of Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, February 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ARELEET BASHIZI

1. Heart of darkness

The death toll from fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the past three weeks is close to 3,000 and could climb, according to Vivian van de Perre, the deputy head of the UN peacekeeping force. Elian Peltier, of The New York Times, reports that mass burials are being carried out in Goma, near where 14 South African soldiers were killed at the end of January. Millions have died in the past 30 years of fighting in the area, Peltier reported.

2. Sun shines in Yorkshire

India’s Sun Group, owner of the South African T20 cricket team Sunrisers Eastern Cape, has also bought Yorkshire. Not the entire English county, just the Northern Superchargers, the county’s team in the UK’s new cricket experiment, The Hundred. The Sun Group bought Yorkshire cricket’s 51% share of the team and the England & Wales Cricket Board’s 49% stake. The sale helped Yorkshire stave off bankruptcy, the market version of rain-stops-play.

3. Penalties of generosity

A pub landlady scored an own goal after offering free beers for every goal scored by English Premier League club Nottingham Forest in a recent match. Beccy Webster, who runs the Gedling Inn in Nottinghamshire, said she may have lost as much as £1,500 thanks to Forest winning 7-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion — which meant pulling about 300 free pints. But she said she didn’t think about how much it was costing as “everyone was having such a good time”.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Smart in Stellenbosch

The university town has the most tech-related job vacancies in South Africa
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Pity the poor penguins

The world’s biggest iceberg is heading straight for South Georgia
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Groceries delivered right where you swim

It seems ‘No place too unusual’ will soon become the motto of the Checkers Sixty60 delivery service
News & Fox
1 month ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: What’s that word again?

Brain rot? Demure? No, in the age of Trump, there can be only one word of the year: kakistocracy
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pepfar projects are exempted from Trump’s ban on ...
News & Fox
2.
Murder in the dining room
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Sandton regains its sparkle
News & Fox
4.
Stellenbosch University’s new school boss bridges ...
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.