South African Tourism’s failure to spend about two-thirds of its budget (more than R800m) is yet another sign of state failure to promote the country. In contrast there is North Africa, where Morocco has edged Egypt as the tourism leader on the continent. Just more than a year after an earthquake struck the Atlas Mountains on the outskirts of Marrakesh, Morocco is now the most-visited destination in Africa. In 2024, it received 17.4-million visitors to Egypt’s 15.7-million. South Africa had only 8-million foreign tourists in 2023.
2. Rugby superstar
The rugby player with the most followers on Instagram is not a Springbok. Or even a man. Ilona Maher, 28, is an American from Vermont who began playing rugby at 17, encouraged by her father, a former player. Maher has used her social media profile to promote body positivism, which encourages a positive view of all bodies, she’s an ambassador for Secret deodorant and she is the first rugby player to take part in Dancing With the Stars, becoming the first woman to lift her male partner.
3. Bird of the Big Apple
Like Joburg, New York has its owls. Or had one. Flaco, a Eurasian eagle owl, escaped from Central Park Zoo and enthralled locals for about a year before crashing into a skyscraper last February and dying. Even if this had not done it in, experts said, the bird had enough rat poison and pigeon virus in its system to kill it. Next month it will get celebrity treatment with an exhibition in the American Museum of Natural History. An artist has also been commissioned to do a painting of Flaco.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Africa’s top tourist destination
Spoiler alert: it’s not Cape Town
1. Tourism flop
South African Tourism’s failure to spend about two-thirds of its budget (more than R800m) is yet another sign of state failure to promote the country. In contrast there is North Africa, where Morocco has edged Egypt as the tourism leader on the continent. Just more than a year after an earthquake struck the Atlas Mountains on the outskirts of Marrakesh, Morocco is now the most-visited destination in Africa. In 2024, it received 17.4-million visitors to Egypt’s 15.7-million. South Africa had only 8-million foreign tourists in 2023.
2. Rugby superstar
The rugby player with the most followers on Instagram is not a Springbok. Or even a man. Ilona Maher, 28, is an American from Vermont who began playing rugby at 17, encouraged by her father, a former player. Maher has used her social media profile to promote body positivism, which encourages a positive view of all bodies, she’s an ambassador for Secret deodorant and she is the first rugby player to take part in Dancing With the Stars, becoming the first woman to lift her male partner.
3. Bird of the Big Apple
Like Joburg, New York has its owls. Or had one. Flaco, a Eurasian eagle owl, escaped from Central Park Zoo and enthralled locals for about a year before crashing into a skyscraper last February and dying. Even if this had not done it in, experts said, the bird had enough rat poison and pigeon virus in its system to kill it. Next month it will get celebrity treatment with an exhibition in the American Museum of Natural History. An artist has also been commissioned to do a painting of Flaco.
ALSO READ:
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Groceries delivered right where you swim
DINNER PARTY INTEL: What’s that word again?
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Breyten among his peers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.