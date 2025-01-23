News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Africa’s top tourist destination

Spoiler alert: it’s not Cape Town

23 January 2025 - 05:00
Picture: sosinda/Pixabay
1. Tourism flop

South African Tourism’s failure to spend about two-thirds of its budget (more than R800m) is yet another sign of state failure to promote the country. In contrast there is North Africa, where Morocco has edged Egypt as the tourism leader on the continent. Just more than a year after an earthquake struck the Atlas Mountains on the outskirts of Marrakesh, Morocco is now the most-visited destination in Africa. In 2024, it received 17.4-million visitors to Egypt’s 15.7-million. South Africa had only 8-million foreign tourists in 2023.

2. Rugby superstar

The rugby player with the most followers on Instagram is not a Springbok. Or even a man. Ilona Maher, 28, is an American from Vermont who began playing rugby at 17, encouraged by her father, a former player. Maher has used her social media profile to promote body positivism, which encourages a positive view of all bodies, she’s an ambassador for Secret deodorant and she is the first rugby player to take part in Dancing With the Stars, becoming the first woman to lift her male partner.

3. Bird of the Big Apple

Like Joburg, New York has its owls. Or had one. Flaco, a Eurasian eagle owl, escaped from Central Park Zoo and enthralled locals for about a year before crashing into a skyscraper last February and dying. Even if this had not done it in, experts said, the bird had enough rat poison and pigeon virus in its system to kill it. Next month it will get celebrity treatment with an exhibition in the American Museum of Natural History. An artist has also been commissioned to do a painting of Flaco.

