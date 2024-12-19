DINNER PARTY INTEL: Groceries delivered right where you swim

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

It seems ‘No place too unusual’ will soon become the motto of the Checkers Sixty60 delivery service

19 December 2024 - 05:00
1. Sixty60 in the surf

Checkers is planning to extend its successful Sixty60 delivery service — to the sea. The first hint of the new service was seen on Clifton beach in Cape Town, where a jet ski painted in the same colours and logos as the ubiquitous motorbikes arrived out of the waves onto the beach. The supermarket chain says it will let its clients know when the service is ready to deliver.

2. Rugby diplomacy

Rugby is being used as a diplomatic weapon to checkmate China. The Australian government has agreed to Papua New Guinea (PNG) joining the National Rugby League as long as it does not sign a security treaty with China. The Australians will pay A$600m over 10 years to set up the team, which will be based in Port Moresby, the capital of PNG. It is the first time the league has expanded beyond Australia.

3. Snore no more

Snoring may soon be cured, judging from an experiment at University College London. The university’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has developed an app that controls a tongue implant. The device stimulates the hypoglossal nerve in the tongue, using a tiny neurotransmitter that is implanted under the skin and allows unobstructed breathing — and no snoring. A scientist described it as “a pacemaker for the tongue”.

