Checkers is planning to extend its successful Sixty60 delivery service — to the sea. The first hint of the new service was seen on Clifton beach in Cape Town, where a jet ski painted in the same colours and logos as the ubiquitous motorbikes arrived out of the waves onto the beach. The supermarket chain says it will let its clients know when the service is ready to deliver.
2. Rugby diplomacy
Rugby is being used as a diplomatic weapon to checkmate China. The Australian government has agreed to Papua New Guinea (PNG) joining the National Rugby League as long as it does not sign a security treaty with China. The Australians will pay A$600m over 10 years to set up the team, which will be based in Port Moresby, the capital of PNG. It is the first time the league has expanded beyond Australia.
3. Snore no more
Snoring may soon be cured, judging from an experiment at University College London. The university’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has developed an app that controls a tongue implant. The device stimulates the hypoglossal nerve in the tongue, using a tiny neurotransmitter that is implanted under the skin and allows unobstructed breathing — and no snoring. A scientist described it as “a pacemaker for the tongue”.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Groceries delivered right where you swim
It seems ‘No place too unusual’ will soon become the motto of the Checkers Sixty60 delivery service
1. Sixty60 in the surf
Checkers is planning to extend its successful Sixty60 delivery service — to the sea. The first hint of the new service was seen on Clifton beach in Cape Town, where a jet ski painted in the same colours and logos as the ubiquitous motorbikes arrived out of the waves onto the beach. The supermarket chain says it will let its clients know when the service is ready to deliver.
2. Rugby diplomacy
Rugby is being used as a diplomatic weapon to checkmate China. The Australian government has agreed to Papua New Guinea (PNG) joining the National Rugby League as long as it does not sign a security treaty with China. The Australians will pay A$600m over 10 years to set up the team, which will be based in Port Moresby, the capital of PNG. It is the first time the league has expanded beyond Australia.
3. Snore no more
Snoring may soon be cured, judging from an experiment at University College London. The university’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has developed an app that controls a tongue implant. The device stimulates the hypoglossal nerve in the tongue, using a tiny neurotransmitter that is implanted under the skin and allows unobstructed breathing — and no snoring. A scientist described it as “a pacemaker for the tongue”.
ALSO READ:
DINNER PARTY INTEL: What’s that word again?
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Breyten among his peers
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Goodbye to Jaguar’s snarl
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.