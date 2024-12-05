DINNER PARTY INTEL: Breyten among his peers

Poet and artist Breyten Breytenbach , who died in Paris last month aged 85.
1. Great among greats
Breyten Breytenbach’s standing in the world is underscored by his companions after death. The South African poet’s ashes were interred at the weekend in Paris’s biggest cemetery, Père Lachaise. He now lies alongside, among others, Oscar Wilde, Marcel Proust, Honoré de Balzac, Frédéric Chopin, Sarah Bernhardt, Marcel Marceau, Colette, Georges Bizet, Isadora Duncan, Georges Méliès, Edith Piaf and Jim Morrison.
2. Making love, not war
It’s not clear how much fighting South African soldiers have done on UN service, but on another front they have been very active: in the past 15 years, 80 paternity claims have been made against them. It’s the highest of any member country under the blue beret. The UN has finally owned up to this in its report “Conduct in UN Field Missions” under the heading “sexual exploitation and abuse”, which even has its own acronym, SEA.
3. Keeping scammers busy
British phone company O2 has developed an AI-generated English granny to keep scammers busy for hours. When called, “Daisy Harris” goes on many tangents, including her cat and her knitting, and feigns technological ineptitude. A British study says 40% of people over 75 reported getting scam calls at least monthly, if not daily. But Elisabeth Carter, a professor of criminology at Kingston University London, says it’s easier just to hang up.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.