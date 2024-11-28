Jaguar is losing its snarl. The carmaker has scrapped the badge, known as “the growler”, that adorned the grille, bonnet and steering wheel for decades. As it moves into the electric era its brand will become the letters J and R in a circle. Gerry McGovern of Jaguar, in a statement as anodyne as the new logo, says the company is “making it relevant for a contemporary audience”.
2. Long and tiring road
Many long-distance lorry drivers, the bane of fellow road users, drive in a “fatigued state” (four hours or more without rest). Business intelligence company Crickmay’s logistics monitoring system found that 36% of those behind the wheels of big trucks are plain tired on the job. CEO Jayce Lane says fatigue-related accidents underscore poor fatigue management.
3. Grappling for God
A church in England that is struggling with a dwindling congregation has put its faith in wrestling. Once a month St Peter’s Church in Shipley, northern England, hosts Kingdom Wrestling, a Christian professional wrestling charity that puts on a show interspersed with prayer, worship and testimony.
In a ring between tall stone columns before a large stained-glass window, Gareth “Angel” Thompson usually prevails over David “Star Killer” Birch.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Goodbye to Jaguar’s snarl
The carmaker has scrapped the badge, known as ‘the growler’, that adorned the grille, bonnet and steering wheel for decades
1. Say it isn’t so
Jaguar is losing its snarl. The carmaker has scrapped the badge, known as “the growler”, that adorned the grille, bonnet and steering wheel for decades. As it moves into the electric era its brand will become the letters J and R in a circle. Gerry McGovern of Jaguar, in a statement as anodyne as the new logo, says the company is “making it relevant for a contemporary audience”.
2. Long and tiring road
Many long-distance lorry drivers, the bane of fellow road users, drive in a “fatigued state” (four hours or more without rest). Business intelligence company Crickmay’s logistics monitoring system found that 36% of those behind the wheels of big trucks are plain tired on the job. CEO Jayce Lane says fatigue-related accidents underscore poor fatigue management.
3. Grappling for God
A church in England that is struggling with a dwindling congregation has put its faith in wrestling. Once a month St Peter’s Church in Shipley, northern England, hosts Kingdom Wrestling, a Christian professional wrestling charity that puts on a show interspersed with prayer, worship and testimony.
In a ring between tall stone columns before a large stained-glass window, Gareth “Angel” Thompson usually prevails over David “Star Killer” Birch.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The lights that fool sharks
DINNER PARTY INTEL: When royalty comes calling
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brazilians really, really love panettone
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.