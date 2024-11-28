News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Goodbye to Jaguar’s snarl

The carmaker has scrapped the badge, known as ‘the growler’, that adorned the grille, bonnet and steering wheel for decades

28 November 2024 - 05:00
by Archie Henderson
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

1. Say it isn’t so

Jaguar is losing its snarl. The carmaker has scrapped the badge, known as “the growler”, that adorned the grille, bonnet and steering wheel for decades. As it moves into the electric era its brand will become the letters J and R in a circle. Gerry McGovern of Jaguar, in a statement as anodyne as the new logo, says the company is “making it relevant for a contemporary audience”.

2. Long and tiring road

Many long-distance lorry drivers, the bane of fellow road users, drive in a “fatigued state” (four hours or more without rest). Business intelligence company Crickmay’s logistics monitoring system found that 36% of those behind the wheels of big trucks are plain tired on the job. CEO Jayce Lane says fatigue-related accidents underscore poor fatigue management.

3. Grappling for God

A church in England that is struggling with a dwindling congregation has put its faith in wrestling. Once a month St Peter’s Church in Shipley, northern England, hosts Kingdom Wrestling, a Christian professional wrestling charity that puts on a show interspersed with prayer, worship and testimony.

In a ring between tall stone columns before a large stained-glass window, Gareth “Angel” Thompson usually prevails over David “Star Killer” Birch.

