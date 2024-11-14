News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: When royalty comes calling

An emperor penguin from Antarctica unexpectedly landed in Australia, a 3,400km swim from its native shores

14 November 2024 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF

1. Dragged down by druglords

Across the page from this Dinner Party Intel is an alarming graphic of global safety that will surprise few South Africans. But who would have put Ecuador down there with us? For years the small Andean nation was relatively peaceful, but its location between the world’s two largest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, has made it a node for drug trafficking, gang violence and murder.

2. Rare visit from royalty

South Africa’s dwindling penguin population is unlikely to be boosted by an exotic breed from the South Pole. Australia, it seems, is a preferred destination. Last week an emperor penguin from Antarctica landed south of Perth, a 3,400km swim. It’s rare for these penguins to be that far north. South Africa, more than 1,000km further, was clearly out of the question.

2. Cellphone silence when duty calls

Zimbabwe has banned police officers from using cellphones while on duty. They must surrender the phones to their supervisors once they report to their stations and can use them only during break time. No reason was given, but it is widely believed to be part of efforts to curb police corruption.

