DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brazilians really, really love panettone

And strangely enough, there is not a single baker from northern Italy, home of this Christmas treat, in the panettone world cup this year

07 November 2024 - 05:00
PictureL Décio Guanabarino Silveira/Pixabay
1. Taking the cake

When the panettone world cup is staged in Milan this weekend , no-one will have home-ground advantage. There is not a single baker from northern Italy, home of this Christmas treat, in the contest, where the favourite is a Japanese pastry chef. As for eating the cake, Brazilians are already winners: 480-million panettoni (the plural) were consumed there last year.

2. Wagner wipeout

The Wagner group, a mercenary arm of South Africa’s “friend and ally” Russia, has suffered another setback in Africa. The group, which has had to retreat from northern Mozambique, had a detachment wiped out by jihadists in the deserts of Mali. A New York Times investigation counted 46 Wagner dead and 24 of their Mali army allies.

3. Avos for all

South African avocado exporters have a jump on rivals from the Americas in selling to market-rich India. Westfalia Fruit, founded by Hans Merensky 75 years ago, has exported its first shipment of Hass avocados (as famous as the company’s founder). It followed a phytosanitary agreement and highlights Africa’s geographical advantage over exporters to the west.

