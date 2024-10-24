News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Welcome to the dark side

It seems the Cubans can now learn a thing or two from Eskom

24 October 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Alexandra_Koch/Pixabay
1. Cuba’s dark side

South Africans will have empathy with their comrades in the west, where Cuba was plunged into darkness last week. The island has long been accustomed to electricity shortages and its former leader Fidel Castro once called its power stations “historic”. Perhaps Eskom can share with its old struggle compadres the secret of restoring power to the grid.

2. A cheap shot

Tim Sheehy, a former US navy Seal and Republican candidate for the US Senate in a key state race in Montana, has used an alleged old war wound as a campaign prop. Now it seems a literal shot in the arm may have been self-inflicted, rather than the result of a skirmish with the Taliban. Two witnesses, one a former Seal who served with Sheehy, have disputed the story.

3. Mad man honoured

Sergio Aragonés, 87, Mad magazine’s oldest active artist, was last week inducted into the Harvey Awards Hall of Fame. The awards for achievement in comic books are named for writer-artist Harvey Kurtzman, who was a co-founder of Mad, a magazine noted for its social critique and parodies of pop culture.

