Copies of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s book ‘Unleashed’ on display at Waterstones bookstore in London, October 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Hollie Adams
1. Playground prose
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s autobiography, Unleashed, has not been greeted with widespread literary approval. The Economist, for one, said: “Far too much of this reads like the work of a schoolboy.” But the magazine’s reviewer then found the prose more adult, in a way: “In places, this sounds less like Boris than like Barbara Cartland”, before adding, gratuitously, “a famous romance writer”.
2. Squeezed out
The accordion, whose distinctive sound evokes images of Parisian street musicians and a boere-orkes, has lost one of its main manufacturers. Maugein, one of France’s last two accordion manufacturers, closed last week after 105 years. The company’s boss said it had gone into liquidation because it could not compete with Chinese-made instruments.
3. Le Golding
If property grand dame Pam Golding were alive today, she would identify with Humphrey Bogart’s immortal line from the movie Casablanca: “We’ll always have Paris.” Golding’s eponymous property group has opened in Rick’s other place, on the posh Rue de Sèvres, trading as Pam Golding Properties Paris. It’s not clear who the clients will be: South Africans heading to France, or French heading south?
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Johnson unleashes terrible prose on an unsuspecting public
To quote The Economist: ‘Far too much of this reads like the work of a schoolboy’
