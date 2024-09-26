News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: How foot and mouth stopped Fish

Parisian council workers are revolting and Aussies bring see-through solar to South Africa

26 September 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

1. Sick cows sink Fish

It’s not often that cattle can stop a boat race, but it happened to the weekend’s Fish River Canoe Marathon. The canoe race on the Great Fish, from Hofmeyr to Cradock 82km away, is helped along by a tide of water from the Orange-Fish tunnel, one of the world’s longest enclosed aqueducts. But an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the area has forced the cancellation of this year’s event.

2. See-through solar 

Australian see-through solar panels have arrived in South Africa, reports Engineering News. ClearVue, an insulated glass unit, generates up to 30 watt/m². Along with its aesthetics, it claims to provide between 50% and 100% of a building’s energy needs by integrating photovoltaic technologies.

3. Parisian steakholders

Many council workers in Paris want a return of daily meat dishes in municipal canteens. Wednesdays and Fridays have been designated vegetarian with servings of broccoli gratin, chilli with vegetables and bulgur wheat or pasta with beans, tomatoes, sweetcorn, onion and garlic — all in the alleged fight against global warming. But gardeners, sweepers and others with outdoor jobs are insisting on daily steak, frites and cordon bleu.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: No Ukraine history lessons, please

President Putin wants a South African teacher for his boys — just don’t end up in the Gulag
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Could trams make a comeback in Cape Town?

A young engineer believes bringing back trams could help the city ease traffic congestion
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: From opera on a diet to quirky dateline

Puccini fans annoyed about cuts; and Vietnam’s new boss to visit his country’s old enemy
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PROFILE: Floyd Brink — in charge of Joburg, for ...
News & Fox
2.
Why there’s a shortage of this crucial diabetes ...
News & Fox
3.
Visa hassles force out business school head
News & Fox
4.
Why South Africa is losing its doctors
News & Fox
5.
Struggling Denel gets a shot in the arm
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.