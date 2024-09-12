Candidates for the latest St Petersburg teaching post might have to skate around some issues. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
1. Terms & conditions apply
Vladimir Putin is headhunting a teacher for two sons he fathered with former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva — and South African applicants have the inside lane. The website Dossier Center reports that Ivan, 9, and Vladimir, 5, live behind a veil of secrecy. It quotes recruiting agency Englishnanny.org as saying “family prefer candidates with South African passport”. They must be willing to relocate to St Petersburg, “work in isolation, [and] do not leave the employer’s territory”. On the upside, the job pays €7,700 a month.
2. Fun flags for pole dancers
A GoFundMe campaign for students at the University of North Carolina who shielded a US flag from being taken down by pro-Palestinian protesters raised more than $500,000 — which the organiser of the donation drive used for a “Flagstock” party featuring country music, Hooters waitresses and beer pong (a drinking game). Not everyone was impressed — members of the Jewish campus fraternity involved in protecting the flag said the “rager” made their pro-Jewish cause look like a joke. “To put all that money towards a party feels kind of like a slap in the face,” one said.
3. Bad times get wors
A sign of Americans tightening their XXXL belts is the rise in sales of sausages, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, one of 12 reserve banks that make up the US Central Bank. In its “Texas manufacturing outlook survey”, the Dallas bank said the big demand for US wors, rather than the staple T-bone steak, means cumulative inflation is eating away at purchasing power.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: No Ukraine history lessons, please
President Putin wants a South African teacher for his boys — just don’t end up in the Gulag
1. Terms & conditions apply
Vladimir Putin is headhunting a teacher for two sons he fathered with former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva — and South African applicants have the inside lane. The website Dossier Center reports that Ivan, 9, and Vladimir, 5, live behind a veil of secrecy. It quotes recruiting agency Englishnanny.org as saying “family prefer candidates with South African passport”. They must be willing to relocate to St Petersburg, “work in isolation, [and] do not leave the employer’s territory”. On the upside, the job pays €7,700 a month.
2. Fun flags for pole dancers
A GoFundMe campaign for students at the University of North Carolina who shielded a US flag from being taken down by pro-Palestinian protesters raised more than $500,000 — which the organiser of the donation drive used for a “Flagstock” party featuring country music, Hooters waitresses and beer pong (a drinking game). Not everyone was impressed — members of the Jewish campus fraternity involved in protecting the flag said the “rager” made their pro-Jewish cause look like a joke. “To put all that money towards a party feels kind of like a slap in the face,” one said.
3. Bad times get wors
A sign of Americans tightening their XXXL belts is the rise in sales of sausages, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, one of 12 reserve banks that make up the US Central Bank. In its “Texas manufacturing outlook survey”, the Dallas bank said the big demand for US wors, rather than the staple T-bone steak, means cumulative inflation is eating away at purchasing power.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Could trams make a comeback in Cape Town?
DINNER PARTY INTEL: From opera on a diet to quirky dateline
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The moon clocks in
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Stranded in space
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.