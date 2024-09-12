News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: No Ukraine history lessons, please

President Putin wants a South African teacher for his boys — just don’t end up in the Gulag

12 September 2024 - 04:00
Candidates for the latest St Petersburg teaching post might have to skate around some issues. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Vladimir Putin is headhunting a teacher for two sons he fathered with former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva — and South African applicants have the inside lane. The website Dossier Center reports that Ivan, 9, and Vladimir, 5, live behind a veil of secrecy. It quotes recruiting agency Englishnanny.org as saying “family prefer candidates with South African passport”. They must be willing to relocate to St Petersburg, “work in isolation, [and] do not leave the employer’s territory”. On the upside, the job pays €7,700 a month.   

A GoFundMe campaign for students at the University of North Carolina who shielded a US flag from being taken down by pro-Palestinian protesters raised more than $500,000 — which  the organiser of the donation drive used for   a “Flagstock” party featuring country music, Hooters waitresses and beer pong (a drinking game). Not everyone was impressed — members of the Jewish campus fraternity involved in protecting the flag said the “rager” made their pro-Jewish cause look like a joke. “To put all that money towards a party feels kind of like a slap in the face,” one said.

A sign of Americans tightening their XXXL belts is the rise in sales of sausages, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, one of 12 reserve banks that make up the US Central Bank. In its “Texas manufacturing outlook survey”, the Dallas bank said the big demand for US wors, rather than the staple T-bone steak, means cumulative inflation is eating away at purchasing power.

