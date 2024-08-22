News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: The moon clocks in

Members of the International Astronomical Union have voted for a timekeeping standard for the moon, where one day lasts 29.5 Earth days

22 August 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

1. Waxing, waning — and keeping time

An international group of astronomers has joined calls to give the moon its own clock so that space missions can keep track of time on the celestial body. At the International Astronomical Union conference in Cape Town last week, members voted for a timekeeping standard for the moon, where one day lasts 29.5 Earth days. The moon has less gravity than Earth, so time ticks by about 58.7 microseconds quicker every day.

2. Personality trait

Kamala Harris is advertising for campaign workers and application forms include nine options for preferred pronouns, according to the Times of London: he/him, she/her, they/them, xe/xem, ze/hir, ey/em, hir/hir, fae/faer and hu/hu. Donald Trump, the newspaper suggested, has only two: me/me.

3. Cost-cutting MEC

Martin Meyer, the new public works MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, is someone with big ambitions for his department (he wants to cut costs and take on the construction mafias) and also small, not insignificant, actions. Last week he had his budget speech produced at a cost of R303. It was a saving of almost R300,000 from the previous year.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Stranded in space

Nasa astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were sent on a short mission to the International Space Station but now they can’t get back
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Springing into bloom

Namaqua's annual flower power spectacle will be back soon
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Meeting Canary’s cheep shot

The most annoying phrases used in the office
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Son of Sekhukhuneland: Why Motsoaledi won’t let ...
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: The DA is never wrong, Peter
News & Fox
3.
Taubie Motlhabane: In charge of Cape Town’s ...
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
There’s still nickel in them thar hills
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.