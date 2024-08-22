An international group of astronomers has joined calls to give the moon its own clock so that space missions can keep track of time on the celestial body. At the International Astronomical Union conference in Cape Town last week, members voted for a timekeeping standard for the moon, where one day lasts 29.5 Earth days. The moon has less gravity than Earth, so time ticks by about 58.7 microseconds quicker every day.
2. Personality trait
Kamala Harris is advertising for campaign workers and application forms include nine options for preferred pronouns, according to the Times of London: he/him, she/her, they/them, xe/xem, ze/hir, ey/em, hir/hir, fae/faer and hu/hu. Donald Trump, the newspaper suggested, has only two: me/me.
3. Cost-cutting MEC
Martin Meyer, the new public works MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, is someone with big ambitions for his department (he wants to cut costs and take on the construction mafias) and also small, not insignificant, actions. Last week he had his budget speech produced at a cost of R303. It was a saving of almost R300,000 from the previous year.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The moon clocks in
Members of the International Astronomical Union have voted for a timekeeping standard for the moon, where one day lasts 29.5 Earth days
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.