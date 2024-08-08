DINNER PARTY INTEL: Springing into bloom

Namaqualand daisies near Hawerland guest farm, Graafwater. Picture: NICHOLAS YELL
1. Crazy like a daisy
Namaqualand tourism authorities are predicting another bumper floral kingdom this spring — from as early as next week. The first of the 3,500 varieties of flowers are expected in the Vanrhynsdorp veld and, a week or so later, along the Knersvlakte on the road to Nieuwoudtville. In spite of the heavy rains, blooms are also expected in the Swartberg region further south.
2. Lost chord and found
Dalinda, the lost opera of Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti, will have its world premiere in Cape Town next month. The work, lost in 1838 and discovered only in 2019, deals with power, love, politics — and murder. It will be staged at the Baxter Theatre from September 4-8 with Italian William Costabile Cisco directing. Jeremy Silver, director of the UCT Opera School, will conduct the cast, chorus and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
3. Big top to bush
Charley, a 43-year-old former circus elephant, is finally heading for life in the bush. For the first two decades of his life he was part of a South African circus and has spent the past 20 years in the Pretoria Zoo. Now he is to be transferred to Shambala, a private game reserve in the Waterberg region of Limpopo. The journey will be tricky because Charley is too old to be given tranquillisers.
