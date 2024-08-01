News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Meeting Canary’s cheep shot

The most annoying phrases used in the office

01 August 2024 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF
1. Canary’s cheep shot

“Touch base” and “blue sky thinking” have been voted the most annoying phrases by Meeting Canary, a UK office meeting platform that interviewed 1,000 workers about office jargon. It did come up with some new ones: “meanderthal” for someone who is slow getting to the point, “testiculator” for those who talk bollocks while waving arms, and “duck shuffler” for someone who messes it up when you have your ducks in a row.

2. Out-of-the-oven Olympics

Every day a boulangerie (French bakery) near the Olympic village in Paris bakes more than 2,000 baguettes, croissants, pain au chocolat (the chocolate version) and focaccia bread during the two-week event. It is also offering baking lessons for athletes seeking a respite from the gruelling competition.

3. Blouberg goes brown

The water off Table Bay beaches from Milnerton to Blouberg in Cape Town turned an ugly brown colour last week, leading to fears of pollution or even an oil spill. It was neither, according to local experts who said that after the heavy rain, fresh water tends to rise above the dense salt water. There have been strong flows of fresh water into the bay, especially through the Milnerton lagoon.

