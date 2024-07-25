Plant names that include the word “caffra”, such as the common protea (Protea caffra), are to change. Considered racially offensive, it will, by 2026, be replaced with “affra”. The decision has been made to rename about 200 plant, fungus and algae species whose names included offensive terms. Most of the 556 botanists at the International Botanical Congress in Madrid last week supported the changes.
2. Boks who are worth it
France’s football manager Aimé Jacquet did not select the fashionably hirsute (and talented) David Ginola for the 1998 World Cup because, he said, “L’Oréal does not pick the team”. What would he make of the French personal-care company’s endorsement of Springboks Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe? “L’Oréal does pick some of the team”?
3. Eton goes back to basics
Posh English school Eton is holding some calls. New boys will not be allowed smartphones, in keeping with other UK private and state schools. Only school-issue basic Nokia devices, for sending texts and making calls, will be allowed. The rule was announced by Mike Grenier, Eton’s deputy head “overseeing pastoral care”.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Weeding out offensive names
Botanists have decided to rename about 200 plant, fungus and algae species
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.