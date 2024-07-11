French President Emmanuel Macron speaks through a screen at the far-right National Rally party headquarters after the polls closed during the European Parliament elections, in Paris, France, on June 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
1. Mon dieu, no gnu
If forming a government in South Africa after May 29 seemed a challenge, it had nothing on the French this week. After lurching to the right in the first round of balloting, the voting pendulum swung in the opposite direction in the second, setting up a hung parliament — unique in French politics. There seems little hope of the leftist parties joining hands because the French word for gnu is gnou and that just won’t do.
2. A very Brits affair
Elon Musk isn’t the first South African to put his faith in electric cars. South Africa’s original experiment with EVs was 50 years ago. The Saveldt was built in a factory in Brits and based on the British Enfield 8000, which was powered by a 6kW electric motor and lead-acid batteries. It had a range of 64km. A few Enfields still exist, but the Saveldt has disappeared without trace.
3. Salad day
Tijuana is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Caesar salad, said to have been created by Caesar Cardini at his restaurant in the Mexican city. The salad is famous the world over but of varying taste. For the perfect dish, it needs to include garlic, whole anchovies, Dijon mustard, Parmigiano Reggiano, lime juice, olive oil, salt, freshly cracked black pepper and a coddled egg yolk in the dressing. And no room for candles.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: It’s just a jump to the Left
French political pendulum swings wildly
