News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: It’s just a jump to the Left

French political pendulum swings wildly

11 July 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks through a screen at the far-right National Rally party headquarters after the polls closed during the European Parliament elections, in Paris, France, on June 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks through a screen at the far-right National Rally party headquarters after the polls closed during the European Parliament elections, in Paris, France, on June 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

1. Mon dieu, no gnu

If forming a government in South Africa after May 29 seemed a challenge, it had nothing on the French this week. After lurching to the right in the first round of balloting, the voting pendulum swung in the opposite direction in the second, setting up a hung parliament — unique in French politics. There seems little hope of the leftist parties joining hands because the French word for gnu is gnou and that just won’t do.

2. A very Brits affair

Elon Musk isn’t the first South African to put his faith in electric cars. South Africa’s original experiment with EVs was 50 years ago. The Saveldt was built in a factory in Brits and based on the British Enfield 8000, which was powered by a 6kW electric motor and lead-acid batteries. It had a range of 64km. A few Enfields still exist, but the Saveldt has disappeared without trace.

3. Salad day

Tijuana is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Caesar salad, said to have been created by Caesar Cardini at his restaurant in the Mexican city. The salad is famous the world over but of varying taste. For the perfect dish, it needs to include garlic, whole anchovies, Dijon mustard, Parmigiano Reggiano, lime juice, olive oil, salt, freshly cracked black pepper and a coddled egg yolk in the dressing. And no room for candles.

Also read:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Easy living in Vienna

The Austrian capital, famous for culture, food and music, is the world’s most liveable city
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: For the love of tennis

Zendaya’s new movie, ‘Challengers’, sparks an interest in the fashion of the game
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: The Scottish Player

Former Junior Bok Nathan McBeth is expected to be chosen for Scotland’s rugby team next month
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Meet the SA researcher with a view as wide as the ...
News & Fox
2.
Can Motsoaledi pull off NHI?
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Time to get on the AI bus
News & Fox
4.
New HIV drug a game-changer, but too costly for SA
News & Fox
5.
By the numbers | Municipal coalitions
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.