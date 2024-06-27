Zendaya at the London premiere of her movie ‘Challengers’. Picture: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images
1. These gnus are having a tough time
Thandi Modise, who was once in trouble with the SPCA because of animal neglect on her farm, is again in the crosshairs over a herd of wildebeest on a military base while she was minister of defence. A herd of between 300 and 400 of the animals on a Kroonstad army base were found to have little grazing or water. The department of defence has been given until this week to provide feed and water.
2. Love game
With Wimbledon starting next week, The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where the tournament will take place, says it has had a 60% increase in online sales of tennis wear and a 30% increase at its shop. Part of the demand is said to be the result of the new movie Challengers, a tennis romantic drama starring Zendaya, famous for her roles in Dune and Spider-Man.
3. Ticket to ride
MPs (military policemen, not members of parliament) from Malawi were shown how to ride their motorbikes during basic and advanced courses at Thaba Tshwane this month. Local MP commander Col Frans Makwela said South Africa was obliged by the constitution to show the Malawians how it’s done. With all our blue-light brigades, they would have learnt from the masters.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: For the love of tennis
Zendaya’s new movie, ‘Challengers’, sparks an interest in the fashion of the game
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.