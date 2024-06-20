DINNER PARTY INTEL: The Scottish Player

A school bell, stolen 50 years ago, has been returned — by the lifter. Alex Kirsten, who, as Alex Kincaid-Smith attended Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School, took the hostel bell on her last day of school in 1973 because it was an “absolute nuisance” waking her in the morning. Later in life, as post mistress in rural KwaZulu-Natal, she used the bell to announce the arrival of the mail bus.
2. Don’t mention McBeth
If former Junior Bok Nathan McBeth is — as expected — chosen for Scotland’s rugby team next month, it will lead to inevitable comparisons with another Scot of almost the same name. But will rugby superstition follow that of the thespian world and the loosehead prop be referred to only as “The Scottish Player”?
3. Timed to waste
Those visiting the Yungang Buddhist grottoes in eastern China can spend as long as they like meditating, but not when they need to go. The world heritage site has installed timers above the lavatory cubicles, apparently to show others how long these have been “engaged”.
