Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough has saved the rock ’n’ roll icon’s estate Graceland from being auctioned. It was put up for sale by “Nigerian scammers” who claimed that Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Keough’s mother, had used it as collateral for a $3.8m loan. Keough got the sale halted, with the lending company dropping its claims and even claiming it was all a scam.
2. Prodigy No 1
Bruhat Soma, 12, of Florida, US, won the National Spelling Bee last week. He clinched it in a spell-off, correctly spelling 29 out of 30 words in 90 seconds, including “myrabalanus”, “sciniph”, “voussoir”, “caixinha”, “ramoneur” and “aposiopesis”. His prize was $50,000.
3. Prodigy No 2
Ace-Liam Ankrah, a toddler from Ghana, is officially the world’s youngest artist. Guinness World Records awarded him the title at one year and 152 days old. His mother Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, herself an artist, says she first recognised his talent when he was six months old. “He knows what colours complement each other.” He sold nine of 10 pieces at his first exhibition.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Graceland saved
Elvis’s granddaughter saves The King’s estate from scammers
1. Graceland saved
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough has saved the rock ’n’ roll icon’s estate Graceland from being auctioned. It was put up for sale by “Nigerian scammers” who claimed that Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Keough’s mother, had used it as collateral for a $3.8m loan. Keough got the sale halted, with the lending company dropping its claims and even claiming it was all a scam.
2. Prodigy No 1
Bruhat Soma, 12, of Florida, US, won the National Spelling Bee last week. He clinched it in a spell-off, correctly spelling 29 out of 30 words in 90 seconds, including “myrabalanus”, “sciniph”, “voussoir”, “caixinha”, “ramoneur” and “aposiopesis”. His prize was $50,000.
3. Prodigy No 2
Ace-Liam Ankrah, a toddler from Ghana, is officially the world’s youngest artist. Guinness World Records awarded him the title at one year and 152 days old. His mother Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, herself an artist, says she first recognised his talent when he was six months old. “He knows what colours complement each other.” He sold nine of 10 pieces at his first exhibition.
ALSO READ:
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Made in Italy? Not so fast
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Time’s up for Rolex in South Africa
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Diamonds may not be forever
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.