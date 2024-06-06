News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Graceland saved

Elvis’s granddaughter saves The King’s estate from scammers

06 June 2024 - 04:00
Elvis bought Graceland for, in modern terms, about $1-million, in 1957 at the age of 22. Picture: © EPE. Graceland and its marks are trademarks of EPE. All Rights Reserved. Elvis Presley™ © 2020
1. Graceland saved

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough has saved the rock ’n’ roll icon’s estate Graceland from being auctioned. It was put up for sale by “Nigerian scammers” who claimed that Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Keough’s mother, had used it as collateral for a $3.8m loan. Keough got the sale halted, with the lending company dropping its claims and even claiming it was all a scam.

2. Prodigy No 1

Bruhat Soma, 12, of Florida, US, won the National Spelling Bee last week. He clinched it in a spell-off, correctly spelling 29 out of 30 words in 90 seconds, including “myrabalanus”, “sciniph”, “voussoir”, “caixinha”, “ramoneur” and “aposiopesis”. His prize was $50,000.

3. Prodigy No 2

Ace-Liam Ankrah, a toddler from Ghana, is officially the world’s youngest artist. Guinness World Records awarded him the title at one year and 152 days old. His mother Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, herself an artist, says she first recognised his talent when he was six months old. “He knows what colours complement each other.” He sold nine of 10 pieces at his first exhibition.

