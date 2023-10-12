HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Golden days in the Goldin household

Nobel economics laureate has a pet that can sniff out people in need of canine company

12 October 2023 - 04:00
Claudia Goldin arrives at a Harvard University news conference with her husband, Lawrence Katz, and her dog Pika. Picture: Reuters/Reba Saldanha
The topics you have to be able to discuss this week.

1. Nobel winner, noble dog

Claudia Goldin is not the only award-winner in her family. The latest Nobel economics laureate and her husband have long owned Golden Retrievers, and their pet Pika won a prize for “competitive scenting”. He is also a therapy dog, providing affection, comfort and support to people in settings such as hospitals and retirement homes.

2. UN hires ‘brutal’ cops

The UN is sending police from Kenya to gang-ravaged Haiti, but in their own home country the officers have been accused of brutality. This year, Kenyan police have shot and beaten hundreds of protesters, say human rights groups, raising concerns about the level of force that will be used to combat organised criminal groups in Haiti, and whether it will put civilians in harm’s way.

3. Masters of magic

Students at the University of Exeter in the UK will have the chance to follow a postgraduate  course in magic and occult science next year after a “surge in interest” in the subject. The master’s course, beginning in September, will delve into the history and effect of witchcraft and magic on society and science.

