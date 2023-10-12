DINNER PARTY INTEL: Golden days in the Goldin household

Claudia Goldin arrives at a Harvard University news conference with her husband, Lawrence Katz, and her dog Pika. Picture: Reuters/Reba Saldanha
1. Nobel winner, noble dog
Claudia Goldin is not the only award-winner in her family. The latest Nobel economics laureate and her husband have long owned Golden Retrievers, and their pet Pika won a prize for “competitive scenting”. He is also a therapy dog, providing affection, comfort and support to people in settings such ashospitals andretirement homes.
2. UN hires ‘brutal’ cops
The UN is sending police from Kenya to gang-ravaged Haiti, but in their own home country the officers have been accused of brutality. This year, Kenyan police have shot and beaten hundreds of protesters, say human rights groups, raising concerns about the level of force that will be used to combat organised criminal groups in Haiti, and whether it will put civilians in harm’s way.
3. Masters of magic
Students at the University of Exeter in the UK will have the chance to follow a postgraduate course in magicand occult science next year after a “surge in interest” in the subject. The master’s course, beginning in September, will delve into the history and effect of witchcraft and magic on society and science.
