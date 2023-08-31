News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cemeteries association set for grave discussions

It promises to be a ‘transformative’ event about the afterlife

31 August 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123rf/ JOHN WILLIAMS
Picture: 123rf/ JOHN WILLIAMS

1. Available for Africa

With the demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, fellow traveller Viktor Bout says he’s ready to step up in Africa. The Russian arms smuggler, known as the “Merchant of Death”, was released from a US jail in a prisoner swap with basketball star Brittney Griner. Bout tells DefenceWeb he’d like to “apply my expertise” to “enhance economic co-operation with Africa”.

2. Grave discussions

The South African Cemeteries Association’s conference next month is about the afterlife. It was “thrilled” to announce the dates in the “captivating” city of Cape Town, promising a “transformative” event with “distinguished” academics and “esteemed” professionals for “stimulating” discussions. For a meeting about the dead, it sure is alive with adjectives.

3. Dangerous skies

One of the world’s busiest skies is over the US, where there has not been a fatal commercial airliner crash in more than 14 years. Now there are concerns about aircraft safeguards. A New York Times investigation has found that out of 313 air traffic facilities nationwide, only three met staff targets. There were 46 near-misses involving airlines in July, the report said.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Free coffee for cops

It’s a case of a skinny flat white for the thin blue line
News & Fox
6 days ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Coffin cash boosts Russia

Payments to families of fallen soldiers linked to economic uptick
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A tottering pyramid of diamonds

If anyone had any doubts, a retired judge has called Louis Liebenberg’s enterprise a Ponzi scheme
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cemeteries association set ...
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
2.
PODCAST: Honeyed tongues and hearts of gall
News & Fox
3.
WATCH: Why do black women get cervical cancer at ...
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: The re-opening of beef export markets is ...
News & Fox
5.
Those movie tears are for real
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.