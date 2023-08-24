Popular safari guide Frank Watts, who had the luck to show his group the “Battle of the Kruger”, has died aged 74. Watts was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January and died last week at his home in Hoedspruit. In 2007 Watts got his party to where a herd of buffalo saved a calf being killed by a pride of young lions. A YouTube video of the battle has been viewed 91-million times.
2. ‘Polisie koffie’
The upmarket UK retailers Waitrose and John Lewis are offering free hot drinks and discounted food to on-duty police officers who visit their shops in a bid to counter shoplifting and violence against staff. It’s a case of a skinny flat white for the thin blue line. Waitrose has dubbed the initiative “thanks a latte”.
3. Ashes for the oldies
England’s cricketers may have lost the Ashes to Australia, but their over-70s team wrapped up a “Silver Ashes” series victory on Sunday. One of England’s stars was John Evans, who turned 71 in July and who scored 114 not out in the first match and a top score of 57 off 84 balls in the second. Not bad for a man who waited more than six decades to make his international debut.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Free coffee for cops
It’s a case of a skinny flat white for the thin blue line
