DINNER PARTY INTEL: Coffin cash boosts Russia

Payments to families of fallen soldiers linked to economic uptick

17 August 2023 - 04:00
1. Sting of death

While Western sanctions are dragging down the value of the rouble, Russia’s domestic economy appears slightly upbeat. The Financial Times speculates that some of this might have to do with “coffin payments” to families of soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine.

2. Weight loss with perks

The maker of obesity drug Wegovy claims it reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths by 10%. Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk, which is worth more than the country’s entire economy, said its drug trial included nearly 18,000 adults with previous cardiovascular disease.

3. Not facing the music

Stellenbosch University rector Wim de Villiers has briefly escaped some of the heat at home, where he has been accused of nepotism. He accompanied the university’s choir to Japan, where it took part in an international event — and where the attention was on Prince Harry rather than an obscure Matie academic.

Russia fast tracks digital rouble amid isolation

As Western sanctions bite, the proposed digital currency becomes a tool to boost trade with neutral nations
News
4 weeks ago

US bottlenecks over obesity drug will persist, Novo says

The Danish company made the comments despite it raising its profit and sales outlook for the year as demand for Wegovy fuels revenue growth
News
6 days ago

JAMIE CARR: On the scales of hefty profits

With more than a billion people suffering from obesity, this drug is one to watch
Opinion
1 month ago
