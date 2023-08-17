DINNER PARTY INTEL: Coffin cash boosts Russia

While Western sanctions are dragging down the value of the rouble, Russia’s domestic economy appears slightly upbeat. The Financial Times speculates that some of this might have to do with “coffin payments” to families of soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine.
2. Weight loss with perks
The maker of obesity drug Wegovy claims it reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths by 10%. Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk, which is worth more than the country’s entire economy, said its drug trial included nearly 18,000 adults with previous cardiovascular disease.
3. Not facing the music
Stellenbosch University rector Wim de Villiers has briefly escaped some of the heat at home, where he has been accused of nepotism. He accompanied the university’s choir to Japan, where it took part in an international event — and where the attention was on Prince Harry rather than an obscure Matie academic.
