DINNER PARTY INTEL: From Bok bench to politics benches

The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
It’ll take a miracle to keep Steinhoff alive — but the real interest is in what happens to former CEO Markus Jooste, who caused the mess in the first place
A group of farmers have resorted to fixing their own roads to get their goods to market. But lobbying the state and Sanral is also paying off
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
A new and complex space race is happening — one that is being shaped by power and politics, writes Tim Marshall in The Future of Geography
1. Bunny bits hop out the hat
Next month part of South Africa’s original boy band from the 1970s, Rabbitt, will be back together for the first time in 45 years for concerts in Cape Town, Durban, Joburg and Pretoria. Ronnie Robot, Duncan Faure and Neil Cloud — all in their 60s — have promised to perform “until late in the night”. Of the original foursome, only Trevor Rabin, who long ago hit the big time in the US, will be missing.
2. Explosion that wasn’t
A fake image of an explosion near the Pentagon last week is one of the highest-profile artificial intelligence-generated cons to date. It was spread by, among others, the Russian state media network RT and the far-right libertarian news site ZeroHedge. It caused the US stock market to fall briefly.
3. Into the front row
Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been promoted to GOOD’s first team in the Western Cape. He has become a member of the provincial legislature following the sacking of Shaun August, who was recently embroiled in a sex scandal, from Patricia de Lille’s party. De Villiers was previously a councillor in the Drakenstein municipality.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: From Bok bench to politics benches
Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been promoted to GOOD’s first team in the Western Cape
1. Bunny bits hop out the hat
Next month part of South Africa’s original boy band from the 1970s, Rabbitt, will be back together for the first time in 45 years for concerts in Cape Town, Durban, Joburg and Pretoria. Ronnie Robot, Duncan Faure and Neil Cloud — all in their 60s — have promised to perform “until late in the night”. Of the original foursome, only Trevor Rabin, who long ago hit the big time in the US, will be missing.
2. Explosion that wasn’t
A fake image of an explosion near the Pentagon last week is one of the highest-profile artificial intelligence-generated cons to date. It was spread by, among others, the Russian state media network RT and the far-right libertarian news site ZeroHedge. It caused the US stock market to fall briefly.
3. Into the front row
Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been promoted to GOOD’s first team in the Western Cape. He has become a member of the provincial legislature following the sacking of Shaun August, who was recently embroiled in a sex scandal, from Patricia de Lille’s party. De Villiers was previously a councillor in the Drakenstein municipality.
ALSO READ:
DINNER PARTY INTEL: A name change at Stellies to honour the past
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rugby seeks riches
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Egypt gives Netflix a black mark
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.