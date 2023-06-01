News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: From Bok bench to politics benches

Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been promoted to GOOD’s first team in the Western Cape

01 June 2023 - 05:00
Peter de Villiers. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Peter de Villiers. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

1. Bunny bits hop out the hat

Next month part of South Africa’s original boy band from the 1970s, Rabbitt, will be back together for the first time in 45 years for concerts in Cape Town, Durban, Joburg and Pretoria. Ronnie Robot, Duncan Faure and Neil Cloud — all in their 60s — have promised to perform “until late in the night”. Of the original foursome, only Trevor Rabin, who long ago hit the big time in the US, will be missing.

2. Explosion that wasn’t

A fake image of an explosion near the Pentagon last week is one of the highest-profile artificial intelligence-generated cons to date. It was spread by, among others, the Russian state media network RT and the far-right libertarian news site ZeroHedge. It caused the US stock market to fall briefly.

3. Into the front row

Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been promoted to GOOD’s first team in the Western Cape. He has become a member of the provincial legislature following the sacking of Shaun August, who was recently embroiled in a sex scandal, from Patricia de Lille’s party. De Villiers was previously a councillor in the Drakenstein municipality.

