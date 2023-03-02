A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
1. New look for old fish
Palaeontologist Rob Gess of the Albany Museum and Rhodes University geology department has discovered a 360-million-year-old prehistoric fish — the biggest bony fish found in Southern Africa.
He began constructing the fish 37 years ago when, as a high school pupil, he found it at a road construction site. With the help of Swedish expert Per Ahlberg, Gess has published a paper on the new find.
2. What’s in a name?
If South African Tourism thought it had a hard sell with Tottenham Hotspur, it had nothing on a producer of damp-proofing membranes getting stadium naming rights at English football club Bolton Wanderers.
From next season the club will play at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and many fans are not happy. One fan has accepted the change and tweeted: “If people don’t like it, it’s Toughsheet.”
3. Beatle joins Stones
The Beatles and the Rolling Stones have enjoyed a pop music rivalry since the early 1960s. Now there is to be something of a collaboration. Paul McCartney, one of the two remaining Beatles, has recorded new material with the Stones, uniting two of Britain’s biggest acts of all time. It will feature on the Stones’s new album, to be released later this year.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: It’s big, bony — and 360-million years old
Palaeontologist Rob Gess has published a paper on his prehistoric fish find
