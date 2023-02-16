News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Parma cleaning up as Cheetahs visit

Players told to cut down on washing their togs

16 February 2023 - 05:00
Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ SYDNEY MAHLANGU

1. Cheetahs’ dirty laundry

The Free State Cheetahs didn’t know what they were letting themselves in for when agreeing to play all their matches in Europe. They decided to make their base Parma, one of the most expensive cities in Italy. They were so shocked by a laundry bill of R105,000 a week that they instructed players to wash kit only every second day.

2. Rain stops rail

Transnet’s plans to shrink the 20,000km rail network has weather on its side. Heavy rain in Mpumalanga and Limpopo has damaged rails and cut services to Maputo. This has stopped the export of coal, magnetite, rock phosphate, chrome and ferrochrome.

3. Trees for Africa

While logging companies plunder the rainforests of Africa, especially in the Congo basin, the AU is renewing and expanding a programme to plant millions of trees on the continent. It plans to restore about 100-million hectares of degraded land in 20 countries. The plan, begun in 2007, has so far reached only 20% of its target.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: ChatGPT fails the test

The chatbot was asked to write a dissertation. It did not do well
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: How to be flushed with success

All those nutrients going down the loo could be recycled as something to chew
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Where to get a piece a da action

Two Cape Town pizza joints are among the best in the world, an online guide for foodie tourists reports
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Parents, here are 8 measles outbreak questions — ...
News & Fox
2.
WATCH: How did South Africa’s illicit tobacco ...
News & Fox
3.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
PODCAST: Send in the clowns...
News & Fox
5.
Mashatile blames Zondo report for ANC’s money woes
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.