1. Cheetahs’ dirty laundry
The Free State Cheetahs didn’t know what they were letting themselves in for when agreeing to play all their matches in Europe. They decided to make their base Parma, one of the most expensive cities in Italy. They were so shocked by a laundry bill of R105,000 a week that they instructed players to wash kit only every second day.
2. Rain stops rail
Transnet’s plans to shrink the 20,000km rail network has weather on its side. Heavy rain in Mpumalanga and Limpopo has damaged rails and cut services to Maputo. This has stopped the export of coal, magnetite, rock phosphate, chrome and ferrochrome.
3. Trees for Africa
While logging companies plunder the rainforests of Africa, especially in the Congo basin, the AU is renewing and expanding a programme to plant millions of trees on the continent. It plans to restore about 100-million hectares of degraded land in 20 countries. The plan, begun in 2007, has so far reached only 20% of its target.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Parma cleaning up as Cheetahs visit
Players told to cut down on washing their togs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.