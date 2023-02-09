Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
1. Beetles strike again
The dreaded shot-hole borer beetle that has infected many Joburg trees has struck in Cape Town.
The city council says a tree in a Newlands garden has been infested with the polyphagous insect (one that is able to feed on various kinds of food). It has warned property owners to inspect trees on their grounds urgently. The city’s invasive species unit has been put on full alert.
2. ‘Sexist’ Jane Austen
The Jane Austen novel Northanger Abbey has been branded toxic by the University of Greenwich because of its “gender stereotypes”.
The 1817 book is about a young woman’s coming of age in Regency Britain and has been deemed potentially upsetting by academics at the university. English literature students were alerted to the “sexism” and warned that the 19th-century satire features “toxic relationships and friendships”.
3. Closer to Doomsday
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has been adjusting its Doomsday clock forward at 90 seconds to midnight, largely (though not exclusively) because of the mounting dangers of the war in Ukraine. The clock is the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been.
DINNER PART INTEL: Invasive beetle now in Cape Town too
The city has alerted residents after the insect that infested Joburg trees was spotted in the Mother City
