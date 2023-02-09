News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PART INTEL: Invasive beetle now in Cape Town too

The city has alerted residents after the insect that infested Joburg trees was spotted in the Mother City

09 February 2023 - 05:00
Borer beetle. Picture: Bob Chamberlin
Borer beetle. Picture: Bob Chamberlin

1. Beetles strike again

The dreaded shot-hole borer beetle that has infected many Joburg trees has struck in Cape Town.

The city council says a tree in a Newlands garden has been infested with the polyphagous insect (one that is able to feed on various kinds of food). It has warned property owners to inspect trees on their grounds urgently. The city’s invasive species unit  has been put on full alert.

2. ‘Sexist’ Jane Austen

The Jane Austen novel Northanger Abbey has been branded toxic by the University of Greenwich because of its “gender stereotypes”.

The 1817 book is about a young woman’s coming of age in Regency Britain and has been deemed potentially upsetting by academics at the university. English literature students were alerted to the “sexism” and warned that the 19th-century satire features “toxic relationships and friendships”.

3. Closer to Doomsday

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has been adjusting its Doomsday clock forward at 90 seconds to midnight, largely (though not exclusively) because of the mounting dangers of the war in Ukraine. The clock is the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brics buddies all at sea

Russian and Chinese warships together with a South African counterpart will carry out naval tactics and practise seagoing skills off Richards Bay and ...
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Mismanager returns

Lonwabo Ngogo, who was barred from working as a municipal manager for 10 years in 2012, will start work in that position at the Matjhabeng ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Air force wants to fly even higher

The SAAF wants to establish a ‘space command’, even though it can’t afford to fly its fighter jets
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
2.
We’ve made mistakes, admits new Spar chair Mike ...
News & Fox
3.
TymeBank meets TFG: ‘a new front door to banking’
News & Fox / Digital
4.
PODCAST: Eskom’s impossible task
News & Fox
5.
Kobus Marais: asking tough questions in defence ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.