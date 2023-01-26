News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: How to be flushed with success

All those nutrients going down the loo could be recycled as something to chew

26 January 2023 - 05:00
1. Waste not, want not

Researchers in the US and Germany conducting separate studies of human waste say the world is confused — it’s actually not waste at all. Scientists at the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart and the Leibniz Institute of Vegetable & Ornamental Crops say levels of harmful microbes or drug residues in human faeces and urine are so low that it’s perfectly safe to save money and use them as nutrient-rich crop fertiliser. At West Virginia University, an engineering professor is developing technology for home recycling of urine. 

2. Pied piper of Harlem

New York City recently advertised for a “director of rodent mitigation” — a chief rat catcher, in plain English.  The job pays $120,000 a year and a key requirement is a “killer instinct”. “Rats don’t run this city, we do,” says mayor Eric Adams.

Last month the city banned the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet shops, but rats are still allowed — and there’s no shortage.

3. 100 years of piety 

Sister André, a French nun and the world’s oldest known person, died last week aged 118. She lived through two world wars, 18 French presidents, 10 popes and the 1918 flu pandemic, and survived a Covid infection.

