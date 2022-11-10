×

Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Penguin killings rock Simon’s Town

Two husky dogs, which were not leashed, went on a rampage and killed 17 penguins at Simon’s Town’s Seaforth beach

10 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM
Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM

1. Dog rampage

Two husky dogs went on a killing spree at one of Cape Town’s major tourist attractions last month. The dogs, which were not leashed, killed 17 penguins at Simon’s Town’s Seaforth beach, a nesting place for the birds. The dogs have been impounded and the owners charged. “The case is now in the courts,” the SPCA said.

2. Teaching free speech

Cambridge University academics are planning to teach undergraduates to tolerate views they disagree with. This comes after warnings from the university watchdog that free speech could be stifled on campuses after many events were cancelled last year when students or student societies claimed that the views of some speakers were offensive.

3. Flight offer to SAAF

The South African Air Force (SAAF) has been offered 12 1980s-era Hercules transport aircraft that have been retired from the US Air Force, according to Military Africa magazine. These could replace the SAAF’s 1960s-era, accident-prone Hercules aircraft that are due for retirement in another two years. The sale would cost about R3.3bn, a lot more than the R1.6bn budgeted to upgrade the SAAF fleet to last until 2040.

