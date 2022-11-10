DINNER PARTY INTEL: Penguin killings rock Simon’s Town

It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
COP27 could give an award for cynicism in reducing noxious emissions
Lula and Bibi are back in the saddle. Will Trump be next?
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
1. Dog rampage
Two husky dogs went on a killing spree at one of Cape Town’s major tourist attractions last month. The dogs, which were not leashed, killed 17 penguins at Simon’s Town’s Seaforth beach, a nesting place for the birds. The dogs have been impounded and the owners charged. “The case is now in the courts,” the SPCA said.
2. Teaching free speech
Cambridge University academics are planning to teach undergraduates to tolerate views they disagree with. This comes after warnings from the university watchdog that free speech could be stifled on campuses after many events were cancelled last year when students or student societies claimed that the views of some speakers were offensive.
3. Flight offer to SAAF
The South African Air Force (SAAF) has been offered 12 1980s-era Hercules transport aircraft that have been retired from the US Air Force, according to Military Africa magazine. These could replace the SAAF’s 1960s-era, accident-prone Hercules aircraft that are due for retirement in another two years. The sale would cost about R3.3bn, a lot more than the R1.6bn budgeted to upgrade the SAAF fleet to last until 2040.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Penguin killings rock Simon’s Town
Two husky dogs, which were not leashed, went on a rampage and killed 17 penguins at Simon’s Town’s Seaforth beach
1. Dog rampage
Two husky dogs went on a killing spree at one of Cape Town’s major tourist attractions last month. The dogs, which were not leashed, killed 17 penguins at Simon’s Town’s Seaforth beach, a nesting place for the birds. The dogs have been impounded and the owners charged. “The case is now in the courts,” the SPCA said.
2. Teaching free speech
Cambridge University academics are planning to teach undergraduates to tolerate views they disagree with. This comes after warnings from the university watchdog that free speech could be stifled on campuses after many events were cancelled last year when students or student societies claimed that the views of some speakers were offensive.
3. Flight offer to SAAF
The South African Air Force (SAAF) has been offered 12 1980s-era Hercules transport aircraft that have been retired from the US Air Force, according to Military Africa magazine. These could replace the SAAF’s 1960s-era, accident-prone Hercules aircraft that are due for retirement in another two years. The sale would cost about R3.3bn, a lot more than the R1.6bn budgeted to upgrade the SAAF fleet to last until 2040.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Sappi joins the bee team
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Crocs still rock
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Army inferno
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.