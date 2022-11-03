×

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Sappi joins the bee team

The pulp and paper company is collaborating with bee farmers in the Lowveld to place hives in its forests

03 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: NATTHAPRAPHANIN JUNTRAKUL/123RF
Picture: NATTHAPRAPHANIN JUNTRAKUL/123RF

1. Space balls

Space-age technology is coming to rugby and will identify all those forward passes the referees fail to see.

The “smart ball”, developed by a Nasa scientist and to be used in this month’s Test matches, contains software that will provide all kinds of new data, but, vitally, it will confirm whether the ball has been thrown forward. It won’t, however, eliminate crooked put-ins at the scrum.

2. Sappi joins bee team

Sappi is collaborating with bee farmers in the Lowveld to place hives in its forests. The company owns 394,000ha of forests and the bees are expected to help pollination in surrounding farms.

It says that because of a shortage of managed honeybees and shrinking foraging territory, the demand for commercial honeybee pollination is set to increase 15%-20% a year.

3. Lectern liability

When Rishi Sunak was appointed last week, there was no time for Whitehall carpenters to build him a personalised lectern for his first speech as British prime minister. But he didn’t want to use his predecessor’s one. The twisted design of Liz Truss’s lectern had been compared to a tower in Jenga, a game of skill where blocks of wood are removed while attempting to avoid the structure’s collapse.

