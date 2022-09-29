×

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Zuma is ready for his close-up

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has invited filmmakers to make a documentary of the former president’s life and times

29 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

1. Zuma auditions

The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s invitation to film producers to make a documentary of the former president’s life and times has had to refine its proposal after receiving “an avalanche” of responses, says its spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi. Has anyone from Hollywood come calling? Not yet, says Manyi, “but it’s not impossible”.

2. Sprucing up Hollywood

Meanwhile in Tinseltown, renovations have begun on the 14m-high sign that sits on the slopes of a hill in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, spelling out Hollywood. A crew began work on the sign earlier this month in preparation for its 100th anniversary next year. It was last refurbished in 2012.

3. Chips has had its chips

British eating habits may be changing. The department store chain Selfridges says it has seen a 27% increase in sales of sea moss products in the past month. And according to a YouGov poll, the reputation of fish & chips as favoured cuisine is under threat as young people look elsewhere for takeaways. A 50% rise in cod prices may also have  contributed.​

