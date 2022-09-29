The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
1. Zuma auditions
The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s invitation to film producers to make a documentary of the former president’s life and times has had to refine its proposal after receiving “an avalanche” of responses, says its spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi. Has anyone from Hollywood come calling? Not yet, says Manyi, “but it’s not impossible”.
2. Sprucing up Hollywood
Meanwhile in Tinseltown, renovations have begun on the 14m-high sign that sits on the slopes of a hill in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, spelling out Hollywood. A crew began work on the sign earlier this month in preparation for its 100th anniversary next year. It was last refurbished in 2012.
3. Chips has had its chips
British eating habits may be changing. The department store chain Selfridges says it has seen a 27% increase in sales of sea moss products in the past month. And according to a YouGov poll, the reputation of fish & chips as favoured cuisine is under threat as young people look elsewhere for takeaways. A 50% rise in cod prices may also have contributed.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Zuma is ready for his close-up
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has invited filmmakers to make a documentary of the former president’s life and times
