DINNER PARTY INTEL: A military manoeuvre and a fashion show

Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
The disgraced former health minister is now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
Victories will help avoid a potential stumbling block in qualifying for next year’s World Cup
1. Georgia pips SA
SA has lost first spot in the 2021 open budget index, an independent measure of nations’ budget transparency, participation and oversight. SA was edged out by Georgia by just one point, but its budget documents and processes remain world class, achieving an overall score of 86 out of 100 for transparency. The global average is just 45.
2. Dressed to kill
The SA army’s exercise in November will not be just a military manoeuvre, but also a fashion show. Soldiers will be dressed in the military’s new “work dress” uniform. The old camouflage pattern and design are considered “compromised and old-fashioned” and not “catering for the African body profile”. The old uniform also has “no female design”.
3. Not cutting the mustard
France is facing a grave crisis: a shortage of mustard in a country that consumes 1kg per person annually. Canada, which supplies 80% of mustard seeds to France, lost half its harvest in a heatwave. The Ukraine war, transport delays and a poor French harvest compounded the shortage. La grande pénurie de moutarde — the great mustard shortage — has emptied shop shelves for weeks from Corsica to Calais.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: A military manoeuvre and a fashion show
At the SA army’s exercise in November soldiers will be dressed in the military’s new ‘work dress’ uniform
1. Georgia pips SA
SA has lost first spot in the 2021 open budget index, an independent measure of nations’ budget transparency, participation and oversight. SA was edged out by Georgia by just one point, but its budget documents and processes remain world class, achieving an overall score of 86 out of 100 for transparency. The global average is just 45.
2. Dressed to kill
The SA army’s exercise in November will not be just a military manoeuvre, but also a fashion show. Soldiers will be dressed in the military’s new “work dress” uniform. The old camouflage pattern and design are considered “compromised and old-fashioned” and not “catering for the African body profile”. The old uniform also has “no female design”.
3. Not cutting the mustard
France is facing a grave crisis: a shortage of mustard in a country that consumes 1kg per person annually. Canada, which supplies 80% of mustard seeds to France, lost half its harvest in a heatwave. The Ukraine war, transport delays and a poor French harvest compounded the shortage. La grande pénurie de moutarde — the great mustard shortage — has emptied shop shelves for weeks from Corsica to Calais.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cape restaurants come out on top
DINNER PARTY INTEL: When the best result is winning bronze
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Yes, it’s a dog’s life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.