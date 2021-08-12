DINNER PARTY INTEL: Barça’s messy business

1. Beelzebub’s big bucks

When it comes to TV, crime pays. Police dramas, murder mysteries and whodunnits are among the most popular. Now SA has two of its own that are as good as anything Line of Duty or Bosch can offer. Devilsdorp, on Showmax, is the real thing, a docudrama of the satanic killings in Krugersdorp. Reyka, on M-Net, is a gripping mystery from the pen of screenwriter Rohan Dickson.

2. On a roll to harmony

Where do the races in SA mix the easiest? Dallas Oberholzer says it’s in skateboarding. "It’s high time the government embraced it," said SA’s Oberholzer, 46, after finishing last in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Hard to see anyone in the latest cabinet doing a "shuvit" or "kickflip" on their skateboards. Possibly a backflip?

3. Barça’s messy business

Football maestro Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona may, ironically, be the best thing that’s happened at the Spanish club. Messi’s pay over four seasons, from 2017 to this year, was $674m, depleting club funds, leading to teammates demanding higher salaries and leaving less money to sign new, and younger, players.