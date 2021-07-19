DINNER PARTY INTEL: J&J health warning

1. No lucre too filthy

Botswana is racing to develop six new coal mines and a rail link for exports that will go through SA, even though funding for fossil fuel projects is drying up, Bloomberg reports. The country has 200-billion tons of untapped coal reserves. To kick-start the industry, the government in Gaborone has turned to investors from China, though it is also ready to put its own money into the projects. Demand for coal is high, especially in Asia, and prices have risen because of tight supply. Botswana says it wants to take advantage of what it sees as a period when coal will still be in demand before being replaced by other cleaner forms of energy.

2. J&J health warning

US regulators have added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine about links to a rare and dangerous neurological reaction called Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Food & Drug Administration described it as a "small possible risk" for those getting the shot. Guillain-Barré is an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. The action comes after regulators reviewed reports of about 100 people developing the syndrome after receiving the one-dose vaccine. Almost all were hospitalised and one person died.

3. Just google ‘justice’

Google has been hit with a €500m fine by France’s competition watchdog for failing to negotiate "in good faith" with news organisations over the use of their content. Last year, French authorities ordered Google to negotiate licensing deals with news agencies over the extracts of their articles that it shows in search results, news and other services.

The new ruling means that Google must develop proposals setting out how it will compensate companies for the use of their news. If it fails to do that, it could face additional fines of €900,000 a day.