DINNER PARTY INTEL: Can’t fly, will do MBA

1. Note of change

The Biden administration is to push forward a plan to make anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman the face of a new $20 bill, reports the BBC. A note featuring Tubman, born a slave around 1820, was due to be unveiled in 2020. The US treasury said she would replace former president Andrew Jackson, a slave owner. This was delayed under Donald Trump, who branded it "pure political correctness". The revived project would make Tubman the first African American to appear on a US banknote, and the first woman in more than 100 years.

2. Ban the bomb

A new arms control pact came into force on January 22. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, signed by 86 countries, bars the hosting of nukes. No nuclear power has signed this latest attempt to ban the bomb and controls have been falling away. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty collapsed in 2019. The Iran nuclear deal has frayed. Russia intends to follow the US by ditching the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows unarmed surveillance flights. However, US President Joe Biden says he will accept a Russian proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the last of the US-Russia nuclear pacts, for five years.

3. Can’t fly, will do MBA

Despite, or perhaps because of, the pandemic, business schools are receiving more applications. In a recent survey of 300 business schools, 200 had more applications this year. Travel restrictions boosted domestic applications, while schools in Asia and Europe mopped up foreigners worried about getting stranded in the US, says The Economist. But even some US schools, including Sloan and Columbia, report double-digit growth in applications. SA’s business schools are "in very healthy shape at the moment", says the SA Business Schools Association. The Economist’s "Which MBA?" ranking puts five US schools in the top 10, though Spain’s IESE has the top spot.