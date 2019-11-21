DINNER PARTY INTEL: As global temperature soar, US begins to withdraw from Paris Accord

1. The States stokes global warming

The world has experienced the second-hottest October ever recorded and is on track for the second-hottest year to date, data from the US government shows. It says average global land and ocean surface temperatures in October were 1.76° above the 20th-century average. At the same time, Arctic ice has shrunk to its lowest extent since 1979.

This month the US began the process of withdrawing from the Paris climate change agreement. It is enacting policies to reverse course on curbing the carbon emissions that seem to be leading to a hotter global climate.

2. Something smells fishy

Two Namibian government ministers and the head of Iceland’s biggest fishing company have resigned after being implicated in a bribery scandal in exchange for fishing rights, The Guardian reports. WikiLeaks, Icelandic magazine Stundin and TV show Kveikur have shown how fishing firm Samherji allegedly paid more than 1-billion Icelandic kronur (R119m) since 2012 to gain access to Namibian fishing quotas. The proceeds from the catches were transferred through a web of offshore firms to a shell company in the Marshall Islands.

3. Binface to tackle Boris

Lord Buckethead will compete for the seat in the British constituency where Boris Johnson is seeking re-election, but this time as Count Binface after "an unpleasant battle on the planet Copyright". Lord Buckethead first stood against Margaret Thatcher in the 1987 election in her constituency of Finchley.

This time, another candidate called Lord Buckethead has emerged — risking a fatal split in the vote. Other nominations that Johnson will have to defeat are from Bobby "Elmo" Smith — a fathers’ rights campaigner dressed as the Sesame Street character — and Yace "Interplanetary Time Lord" Yogenstein.