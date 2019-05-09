DINNER PARTY INTEL: After #RhodesMustFall

1. After #RhodesMustFall

Cambridge University has commissioned a study into its links with slavery. "It is only right that Cambridge should look into its own exposure to the profits of coerced labour," says vice-chancellor Stephen Toope. The probe comes amid growing questions about slavery’s legacy at UK and US universities. Oxford has had protests over a Cecil Rhodes statue. "We cannot change the past but nor should we ... hide from it," says Toope. The study "is just as interested in the way scholars at the university helped shape public and political opinion, supporting, reinforcing and sometimes contesting racial attitudes which are repugnant in the 21st century". Symbolic reparations will be considered.