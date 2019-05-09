DINNER PARTY INTEL: After #RhodesMustFall
1. After #RhodesMustFall
Cambridge University has commissioned a study into its links with slavery. "It is only right that Cambridge should look into its own exposure to the profits of coerced labour," says vice-chancellor Stephen Toope. The probe comes amid growing questions about slavery’s legacy at UK and US universities. Oxford has had protests over a Cecil Rhodes statue. "We cannot change the past but nor should we ... hide from it," says Toope. The study "is just as interested in the way scholars at the university helped shape public and political opinion, supporting, reinforcing and sometimes contesting racial attitudes which are repugnant in the 21st century". Symbolic reparations will be considered.
2. Dark net swoop
"Wall Street Market", the world’s second-largest dark net site for illegal drugs, stolen data and malicious software, has been taken down. German police arrested three suspects in western Germany, while the FBI detained two alleged drug dealers in Los Angeles. Europol and Dutch police were also involved. The computers used to run the illegal marketplace were seized along with €550,000 in cash, €1m in bitcoin and monero cryptocurrencies, and luxury cars. The platform contained 63,000 sale offers, over a million customer accounts and 5,400 sellers. The dark net is an internet area beyond the reach of mainstream search engines.
3. King to Abidjan
As aficionados argue over whether Garry Kasparov, Bobby Fischer or Magnus Carlsen is the greatest chess player of all time, the Norwegian Carlsen, 28, will be the first reigning world champion to compete in Africa. He’ll be in action in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, this week for the start of the 2019 Grand Chess Tour, an annual event designed to promote the game. His main rivals among the 10 players over 27 rapid and blitz games are US champion and fast-chess specialist Hikaru Nakamura and China’s world No 3, Ding Liren.