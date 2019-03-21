DINNER PARTY INTEL: Viva capitalism

1. Viva capitalism

Not to be confused with the SACP, SA’s newest party, the ZACP (Capitalist Party of SA), will field 10 candidates in the May 8 election on a pro-free market, individual liberty ticket. They think the DA has moved into space occupied by the ANC. They do not accept that SA is inherently socialist: on the contrary, they say, most people are capitalist at heart. Self-funded and looking for donations, they will disclose the name of anyone who gives them R50,000 or more. They also support (regulated) gun ownership, which they say is justifiable in a lawless country. Their purple cow logo was chosen because it stands out rather than for any connection to a market bull. Their aim is to change the political narrative in SA.