DINNER PARTY INTEL: Viva capitalism
SA’s newest party, the Capitalist Party of SA, will field 10 candidates in the May 8 election on a pro-free market, individual liberty ticket
1. Viva capitalism
Not to be confused with the SACP, SA’s newest party, the ZACP (Capitalist Party of SA), will field 10 candidates in the May 8 election on a pro-free market, individual liberty ticket. They think the DA has moved into space occupied by the ANC. They do not accept that SA is inherently socialist: on the contrary, they say, most people are capitalist at heart. Self-funded and looking for donations, they will disclose the name of anyone who gives them R50,000 or more. They also support (regulated) gun ownership, which they say is justifiable in a lawless country. Their purple cow logo was chosen because it stands out rather than for any connection to a market bull. Their aim is to change the political narrative in SA.
2. Bering fireball
Between 18,000 and 84,000 meteorites bigger than 10g hit Earth each year — nothing like the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs. Larger ones self-destruct on entering the atmosphere as the higher pressure in front rushes into the vacuum behind them. On December 18, Nasa only now reports, a space rock several metres big exploded 26km above the Bering Sea, causing a 173-kiloton fireball — 10 times the Hiroshima bomb. It was the second-largest in 30 years. A meteor explosion this big is only expected two or three times every 100 years, says Nasa. It is able to calculate where a meteor will hit based on its orbit — as it did with the 3m asteroid that exploded over a farm in Botswana last June.
3. Political responsibility
Here’s a move that should (but won’t) find traction in a country hit by load-shedding. Finland’s entire government has resigned over its failure to achieve a key policy goal on welfare and health-care reform. Prime Minister Juha Sipila’s government is staying on in a caretaker role until planned elections in April. Centre Party chair Antti Kaikkonen defended the decision: "If anyone asks what political responsibility means, then I would say that this is an example," he tweeted.