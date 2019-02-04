DINNER PARTY INTEL: One in five Canadian youth ignorant about Holocaust

2. Holocaust ignorance

One in five young people in Canada either hasn’t heard of the Holocaust or isn’t sure what it is, according to a survey released ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Six-million Jews in Europe were systematically murdered in the Holocaust between 1941 and the end of World War 2 in 1945. A new British survey found 67% of respondents either did not know how many Jews were murdered or thought the number was far lower. Among Canadians, 23% believe substantially fewer Jews were killed. However, 85% said it was crucial to keep teaching about the Holocaust so it doesn’t happen again.