This is SA’s word of the year

3. Anyone can watch

One of the world’s most striking paintings, Rembrandt’s The Night Watch, is to be restored at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, reports The Guardian. The museum’s director, Taco Dibbits, said the public will be invited to watch the process, both from the gallery and via an internet livestream. It is believed to be the biggest undertaking of its kind and is expected to take several years and cost millions of euros. Completed in 1642 at the height of the Dutch Golden Age, The Night Watch was commissioned by the leader of the civic guard of Amsterdam. The painting, which measures 3.63m by 4.37m, was last restored in 1975, after a Dutch teacher slashed it with a bread knife.