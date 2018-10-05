DINNER PARTY INTEL: Is Melania slumming it?

3. Bezos heeds Bernie

Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, who was nearly nominated to run against Donald Trump in 2016, notched up a big win on Tuesday. E-commerce behemoth Amazon said it would raise the minimum wage in its home market to $15 an hour from November, while it would also raise wages in the UK. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the company was "listening to our critics", without naming Sanders, who for months has publicly attacked Bezos and the company over stingy pay. Sanders, who is likely to run for president again in 2020, recently proposed that Amazon and other large companies be taxed if their low-wage staff rely on government assistance for food and other expenses.