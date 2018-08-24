DINNER PARTY INTEL: No grace for Grace Mugabe

1. Chef almost cooked

Celebrity chef Adriano Zumbo, who often appears on MasterChef Australia and is trying to resurrect his debt-ridden pastry empire, was almost fooled by a notorious Melbourne con man.

Rocco Calabrese, posing as a multimillionaire, had offered to rescue the dessert king’s company, which was put into administration with debts of nearly A$10m (R107m). Three years ago Calabrese was convicted of stealing 5,500kg of prawns worth A$82,000. Using a pseudonym, he tried to muscle in on Zumbo’s enterprise, but staff at the chef’s business did a quick Google search, exposed the scam and saved Zumbo much embarrassment.

2. Big-hearted Aussie

Wallaby rugby star David Pocock has won worldwide respect for supporting an injured opponent during a Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday. When All Blacks centre Ryan Crotty suffered a serious head injury — his sixth concussion in less than 18 months — Pocock opted to stay with him while play continued.

All Black flanker Sam Cane said: "It speaks pretty highly of his character and the type of guy he is if he’s willing to put the battle to one side in that moment and put the player’s welfare first."

3. No grace for Grace

Grace Mugabe is being sued by lawyers who acted for her in a bungled $1.2m diamond-ring deal. The Bulawayo Chronicle, a government-owned newspaper in Zimbabwe, reported that the former first lady has not paid her $278,000 legal bill.

Mugabe bought the ring in Dubai two years ago and it was meant to be a wedding anniversary present from her husband to herself. She hired the lawyers to fight for a discount on the ring, which she claimed had been promised, but not given.