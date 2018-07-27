News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cryptocurrency rally builds steam

27 July 2018 - 12:17

1. Cryptocurrency rally builds steam

Bitcoin is still down almost 60% from its December peak, but the digital currency has had something of a revival, with its value rising above $8,000 for the first time in two months. In December bitcoin almost reached $20,000. With the latest gains, Bloomberg says, the total value of cryptocurrencies worldwide is again approaching $300bn.

2. Soccer star resigns, alleging racial prejudice

Mesut Özil won’t play for the German national team any more, because of the "racism and disrespect" he has faced due to his Turkish roots. The player was recently criticised for having his photograph taken with Turkish President Recep Erdogan. He was also jeered by German fans in warm-up games before the World Cup in Russia.

In an impassioned statement on Twitter, he said: "In the eyes of [German football association president Reinhard] Grindel and his supporters I am German when we win, but … an immigrant when we lose."

HIV AIDS. Picture: THINKSTOCK
HIV AIDS. Picture: THINKSTOCK

3. Antiretroviral treatment bears fruit in SA

The number of HIV/Aids-related deaths in SA has declined every year since it peaked at 293,166 in 2006, a Stats SA report shows. The drop is thanks to the rollout of antiretroviral treatment in a programme government initiated in 2015, which has extended the lifespan of many. In 2018 115,167 people died of Aids-related diseases, 22% of the total 2018 deaths recorded. An estimated 7.5 million people — 13% of the population — live with HIV. This is up from 4.25 million in 2002.

Spotlight on racism in Ozil departure

German Football Association has rejected claims of racism made by Ozil against its president
Sport
3 days ago

AIDS gathering discusses disheartening surge in HIV, especially in countries with strict drug laws

Delegates have met for a five-day war council amid dire warnings that complacency and a shortage of funds may yet cause AIDS to spiral out of control
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers CEO’s R1.6bn boon, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Shareholder voting: When the PIC said ‘no’
News & Fox
3.
Now you can bank with WhatsApp through Absa
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Not absa-lutely fabulous
News & Fox

Related Articles

Jailing people for exposing others to HIV is not backed by science, say top ...
World

About 50 girls under 19 infected with HIV every hour, says Unicef
World

Complacency will cause resurgence of AIDS, experts warn
World

Health department’s TB drug price coup opens access to patients
National / Health

Bitcoin rebounds past $8,000, leaving revival in digital currencies
Markets

A bad week for bitcoin
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.