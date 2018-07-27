DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cryptocurrency rally builds steam

2. Soccer star resigns, alleging racial prejudice

Mesut Özil won’t play for the German national team any more, because of the "racism and disrespect" he has faced due to his Turkish roots. The player was recently criticised for having his photograph taken with Turkish President Recep Erdogan. He was also jeered by German fans in warm-up games before the World Cup in Russia.

In an impassioned statement on Twitter, he said: "In the eyes of [German football association president Reinhard] Grindel and his supporters I am German when we win, but … an immigrant when we lose."