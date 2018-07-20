DINNER PARTY INTEL: Nigeria has more poor people than India

1. Europe’s Iran deal

The French, British and German governments may activate accounts for the Iranian central bank with their national central banks in a bid to open a financial channel to keep the Iranian nuclear deal alive, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The move is the first sign that Europe will sustain the Iranian nuclear deal, setting the bloc squarely against the Trump administration’s sanctions policy aimed at isolating Iran.

The US this week also rejected a European request for some of its key businesses to be exempt from US sanctions against Iran.