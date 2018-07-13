DINNER PARTY INTEL: Tax advice from tax avoidance enablers

1. Tax advice from tax avoidance enablers

The big four accounting firms secured contracts worth millions from the European Commission over the past five years to advise on tax policy. In 2016 alone, Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC received €8m between them from the commission’s Taxation & Customs Union, according to the Financial Times.

At the same time the accounting firms have been implicated in advising companies about tax avoidance, raising more questions about their conflict of interest.

All four firms advised some of the individuals and companies named in the Paradise Papers and Panama Papers leaks.