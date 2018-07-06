DINNER PARTY INTEL: India’s plastic roads

2. India’s plastic roads

A state in India is pulling plastic from the oceans to build roads, the World Economic Forum says. The state of Kerala is training fishermen to collect plastic and bring it back to shore. In 10 months, 25t of plastic has been removed from the Arabian Sea. From there it is shredded and converted into material that is used for road surfacing.

India already has 34,000km of plastic road, popular for its resilience to India’s heat. The melting point for plastic road is around 66°C, compared with 50°C for conventional roads. It is also cheaper. Each kilometre costs 8% less than a conventional road and will use the equivalent of 1m plastic bags.

3. Germany powers up

Germany produced enough renewable energy in the first half of 2018 to power all its households for an entire year. The country’s combined wind, solar, biomass and hydroelectric power output hit a record 104bn kWh between January and the end of June, energy firm E.On says. This is almost 10% more than the same period in 2017 and a third more than three years ago. More than half of the power is generated by wind turbines.