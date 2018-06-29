DINNER PARTY INTEL: Good oil news ahead?

1. Zimbabwe leaders are a no-show

Despite committing to a peace pledge — after a bomb attack at a Zanu-PF rally at the weekend — neither president Emmerson Mnangagwa nor main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa were present to sign it, the BBC reported.

At least 49 people, including Mnangagwa’s two deputies, were injured in Saturday’s blast. He has said the blast was an attempt on his life ahead of the July 30 election.

Both election candidates sent representatives to sign the pledge on their behalf earlier this week.