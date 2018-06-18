DINNER PARTY INTEL: Elon Musk’s fiery start

1. Hack harms bitcoin

The price of bitcoin fell sharply this week after South Korean exchange Coinrail — regarded as something of a small player in the cryptocurrency world — was hacked. The attack spooked investors, causing a 10% drop, which sent bitcoin to two-month lows. Other digital currencies also recorded losses: ripple, ethereum and bitcoin cash fell more than 11%.

The person behind the hack stole about US$40m, though about 80% of that has been frozen by police in South Korea.