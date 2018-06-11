DINNER PARTY INTEL: Fuelling protest in Brazil

1. Fuelling protest

While South Africans are outraged over the fuel price increase that came into effect this week, other countries appear to be significantly worse off. Truckers brought Brazil to its knees over their opposition to fuel price hikes. The nationwide strike finally ended last week, but only after the CEO of Brazil’s oil firm was forced to resign.

The strike spiralled into a bigger protest over health care, education, roads, violence and political corruption.

Of particular concern for Brazilians are protestors’ calls for "military intervention" in response to the 10% diesel hike. The reference to a return to military dictatorship — which ended in 1985 — is an alarming development.